Blackpool currently have a number of players unavailable on the sidelines.

James Husband and CJ Hamilton have both recently been added to the Seasiders’ injury list, and missed the game against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The pair will also be absent for the Tuesday night trip to the Weston Homes Stadium to face Peterborough United.

Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott has been out of action since August with an ankle injury, while Ollie Norburn sustained a hamstring problem in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge last month.

“It’s hard to put times on them,” said Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew.

“I think Norbs is a month into his six weeks, and Baggott’s the same, he’s probably a couple more weeks off. They’re getting there, but it’ll be another couple of games away.”

Andy Lyons also remains on the sidelines with the ACL injury he suffered back in February, and still faces a wait until he’s ready to play again.

“He’s at a good stage of his rehab but he’s only just started on the grass now, so he’ll be a couple of or three months away,” Agnew added.

“We’ve got to know him, we see him every day. He’s there a long time because he does morning sessions and afternoon sessions.

“We spend time having a chat with them, he’s progressing nicely. He’s in a good place and is pleased with his progress considering he’s had such a difficult injury to overcome.”