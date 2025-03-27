Former Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson is reportedly attracting non-league attention - with a move in the works.

The Sunderland Echo claim Gateshead are interested in adding the 28-year-old to their ranks as they look to boost their squad for their National League play-off push.

Robson is currently with Carlisle United in League Two, but has only featured eight times in total this season.

A move could materialise for the former Seasiders man today, with a 5pm deadline set (March 27) for clubs in the Vanarama National League, Isthmian League and Combined Counties League to conclude their transfer business.

Robson’s career so far

Ethan Robson (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Robson is familiar to the North East having progressed through the youth ranks at Sunderland, before making his senior debut for the club in 2017.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, he spent time on loan with both Dundee and Grimsby Town, as well as making 14 senior appearances in total for the Black Cats, before being released.

The midfielder linked up with Blackpool following his Sunderland exit, and made 28 League One appearances for the Seasiders on their way to play-off success.

Following the Fylde Coast club’s promotion to the Championship, Robson was loaned out to MK Dons - who he later joined permanently following the conclusion of his deal at Bloomfield Road.

The 28-year-old’s move to Carlisle came last summer, but his start to life in Cumbria was disrupted by injury, while in recent times he’s fallen down the pecking order of manager Mark Hughes.

