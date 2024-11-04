New date confirmed for Blackpool's postponed away trip to Bristol Rovers

A new date has been confirmed for Blackpool’s game away to Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams were meant to meat at the Memorial Stadium last month, but was the fixture was postponed due to international call-ups in the Seasiders squad - with Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (England U20s) all representing their respective nations.

It has now been announced the fixture will take place on Tuesday November 26 (K.O. 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This falls in between Blackpool’s League One meeting with Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on November 23 (K.O. 12.30pm) and their FA Cup second meeting with Birmingham City.

The Seasiders were able to pick up three points on their last visit to the Memorial Stadium, with CJ Hamilton and Karamoko Dembele both finding the back of the net in a 2-1 victory.