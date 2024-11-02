Blackpool were without Rob Apter for their 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been a key figure on the right side for the Seasiders since Steve Bruce took over on the Fylde Coast at the beginning of September.

With Apter missing, alongside CJ Hamilton on the left, Steve Bruce opted to play a narrower formation featuring Elliot Embleton and Sonny Carey, with the latter scoring a brace at Priestfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the winger’s absence ahead of next week’s game to Leyton Orient, first-team coach Stephen Dobbie said: “He’s a bit tired, it can sometimes catch up with you when you’re a young player.

“He got a little knock on his knee, but it’s nothing serious, so he’ll be fit and ready for this coming week.”

Elsewhere, Elkan Baggott was named among the substitutes after being out with an ankle injury since August.

The defender could pick up some minutes this Wednesday, as Blackpool welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had quite a few injuries in the next few weeks we’ll have them all back,” Dobbie added.

“It was great to have Elkan (Baggott) back, and hopefully he can play some part on Wednesday night.

“He’ll train Monday and Tuesday so we’ll see how he comes through it because he’s been out a long time, but I don’t see why he wouldn’t play some part.”