Neil Critchley has defended the record of his second spell with Blackpool - and states he doesn’t see his return to a Fylde Coast as a negative.

The 45-year-old rejoined the Seasiders last summer after previously guiding the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs during his first stint in charge between 2020 and 2022.

With the same task on his hands, Critchley’s side fell just short of the top six after losing to Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the final day of last season.

Despite the disappointment of missing out, the Blackpool hierarchy gave the former Liverpool youth coach the summer to improve his squad, before deciding to part ways following back-to-back league defeats at the start of the current campaign.

After just two months out of the game, Critchley has returned to work as Hearts’ new head coach, and was quick to defend his recent record with the Seasiders.

“With the first spell we got promoted in the first season, and then sustained our Championship status,” he said in his first press conference with the SPL side.

“When I came back to the club it was after a relegation and there had been a lot of changes. Lots of players left and we built a new squad.

“To change a team that had a mindset of losing to one that was expected to win - to get to 73 points and only miss out on the play-offs on the last day of the season, to get to the semi-final of the EFL Trophy, and to take Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup to a replay, I didn’t see it as a negative, I thought it was positive.”

With a new challenge now in front of him, Critchley he’s looking forward to his time with Hearts, but has a big challenge on his hands with the Edinburgh outfit only picking up two points from eight games so far this season.

“I’m super excited - I’m very honoured to be in this position, I know it’s a huge responsibility at a fantastic football club,” he added.

“They had a fantastic season last season, finishing third and qualifying for Europe which is credit to Steven (Naismith) and the staff.

“Obviously it’s not gone the way anyone would’ve wanted this season, and that can happen, it’s not for the want of trying - I’ve had experience of that myself.

“From what I’ve seen and studied, and seen this morning, I’m encouraged by what we can still try to do this season. My immediate aim is to win games of football because we’ve not done that yet this season, my focus is St Mirren on Saturday.

“I’ve had similar experiences, and you learn from all of them, good and bad. I’ll use all of them to hopefully make me better in the future. The saying that through adversity you gain strength is really true.

“I think I’m in a far better position now with what I’ve been through, and I hope to use that to my benefit that will ultimately transfer to the people I’ve got responsibility to every day.”