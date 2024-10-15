Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool fans have been sharing their thoughts on Neil Critchley’s return to football - just two months on from his Bloomfield Road departure.

The former Seasiders head coach has signed a deal with SPL side Hearts until the summer of 2027, and is joined at Tynecastle by former assistant Mike Garrity.

Critchley, who has also coached QPR, had two contrasting spells on the Fylde Coast, with the most recent coming to an end in August.

After initially arriving in 2020, he guided the club to promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, before enjoying a solid campaign in England’s second tier.

Critchley then made the decision to depart Blackpool in order to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but didn’t last long with the Premier League outfit due to the sacking of the former England captain.

The former Liverpool academy coach returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, with inconsistency costing his side, as they failed to make the League One play-offs.

Seasiders supporters were also critical of the style of play he adopted during his second spell, with a 3-5-2 formation utilised.

Reacting to the news of Critchley’s appointment at Hearts, one fan wrote: “Crack out the Special Brew to get you through watching “Critchball” lads.”

A second agreed: “You'll need a gallon of Buckfast to make his brand of football entertaining. Deepest sympathies at this difficult time.”

Another added: “The passing triangles between the goalkeeper and centre backs when 1-0 down with 5 minutes to play are the best I've ever witnessed. Always seemed a decent enough bloke but I think he's a top coach without the tools to be a manager/head coach.”

A third stated: “Passionate bloke, if you get the Critch pre-Villa he will build something special. If not, you’re in for a snooze fest.”

Critchley will take charge of Hearts for the first time this weekend, with the Edinburgh outfit taking on St Mirren at home.

Ahead of his first fixture in the Tynecastle dugout, the former Blackpool boss has shared a message with his new fans.

He wrote: “Hi everybody, I’m delighted to join this fantastic football club. Ahead of Saturday, I wanted to say something directly to you.

“We want you to be excited by the team that you see on the pitch and come to support. We want to be a team that nobody wants to play.

“When you come to Tynecastle on a Saturday, the feeling should be optimistic and excited to see a team that gives the support reasons to get on their feet. You should be able to see the passion of the support reflected in the team.

“This is an exciting time for the club, and it rightly has high expectations. That starts with a simple objective; winning football matches, and our first opportunity to address that is when we play St. Mirren in Gorgie on Saturday.

“The passion for this football club I’ve experienced in my short time here has warmed me. There’s passion, but also great compassion shown both by the people who work here and the supporters.

“I promise I’ll give this club everything. You very quickly come to understand how much Hearts means to those who care most about it, and how much of a difference it makes to their lives by giving them a successful team.

“I can’t wait to start this journey, and I’m looking forward to meeting all of the players and getting down to work straight away.”