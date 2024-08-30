Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley has reflected on his ‘special’ time as Blackpool head coach - and shared his gratitude to both supporters and staff for their support during his time in the role.

The 45-year-old’s time at Bloomfield Road came to an end last week, after the club decided to relieve him of his duties following back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League One season.

Critchley had been back on the Fylde Coast for just over 12 months, after rejoining the Seasiders last summer after a year away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After first being named Blackpool boss in 2020, the ex-Liverpool youth coach guided the club to League One promotion via the play-offs in his first season in charge, before securing Championship safety in his second campaign.

His initial spell at Bloomfield Road came to an end in the summer of 2022, with Critchley opting to leave to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but only lasted a number of months in the role before the ex-England captain was sacked.

Meanwhile, a stint as QPR head coach didn’t last long either, which resulted in an eventual return to Blackpool - who had just been relegated from the second tier.

Unfortunately, Critchley was unable to replicate his past success with the Seasiders, with the club finishing eighth in League One last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his recent departure, the former Blackpool head coach has released a statement via the League Managers Association.

"While I am incredibly disappointed to have left my position as head coach of Blackpool Football Club, I would like to take this opportunity to thank so many people for making my time at the club, on two separate occasions, very special,” he wrote.

"There have been some fantastic memories created during this period. Winning promotion to the Championship at Wembley in my first full season in charge, retaining Championship status in the second and only missing out on the League One play-offs by three points last season were the highlights.

"I am incredibly proud of the work which has taken place these past few years behind the scenes, which has helped the club develop off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the outstanding staff I have worked with, who have contributed to creating an environment which has allowed the club to progress.

“It has been an unbelievable, collective effort, of which I am extremely grateful to all of you. To the academy staff, staff throughout the club and all of the volunteers that make the club so exceptional, I would like to say thank you.

"To all the players that I have had the pleasure of working with. It has been an incredible personal experience to observe your hard work and commitment to the club every day.

“It has been a privilege to watch some of you develop and progress further in your careers. The current squad is in transition but they have the talent, potential and most importantly the togetherness to grow in the weeks and months ahead. I want to wish them and my successor well for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the first occasion I left Blackpool, I didn't have the opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to the supporters in the way that I would have liked.

“This time I will not miss my chance to say thank you to all of you for the unbelievable support you have given me from the moment I joined the club.

“Through the difficulties of COVID-19, a special connection between us developed. Your passion and unwavering support of the club was so special and I will badly miss celebrating a victory in front of the North Stand.

“There was no better feeling for me, the staff or the players when you created that unique Bloomfield Road atmosphere or when you travelled in great numbers away from home and continuously sang your hearts out, no matter the outcome of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope I have always tried to represent your club to the best of my ability. Blackpool has a wonderful history and I have nothing but respect for the tradition and values that make the club, town and the community so special. You will always hold a special place in my heart.

"Finally I would like to mention Simon. You gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach and then showed faith in me in bringing me back to the club last summer. There have been some challenges on the journey and your support, advice and friendship were very much appreciated. Thank you."