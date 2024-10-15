Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool should have Southampton loanee Dom Ballard back in contention for their upcoming games.

Following the conclusion of the current international break, the Seasiders welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road at the weekend, before travelling to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United next Tuesday.

In the last few weeks, Steve Bruce’s side have been without Ballard, after the 19-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in last month’s game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite his recent absence, the youngster was still selected for England U20 duty, and has since made his return to action.

Last week, Ballard was introduced off the bench as a second half substitute in a game away to Italy, and was on hand to provide an assist for a late winner in the 2-1 victory at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Blackpool were handed an additional boost on Monday evening, with the forward deemed ready to feature from the start for Paul Nevin’s side.

The ex-Reading loanee was able to get 65 minutes under his belt in a 3-0 win over Czechia at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium.

Elsewhere on the international scene, Zac Ashworth started for Wales U21 in their 2-1 defeat to Czechia at Rodney Parade on Friday night, and could be in action again this evening away to Slovakia.

Rob Apter’s Scotland U21s colleagues were also in action at the back end of last week, but the Blackpool winger wasn’t involved in any capacity in a 2-0 defeat to Belgium at Tynecastle.

There is no known injury concern for the League Two Young Player of the Year, with the decision seemingly down to selection.