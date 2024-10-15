Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool defender Marc Joseph believes the togetherness of the Seasiders’ 2006/07 squad helped the club to play-off success.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the guidance of Simon Grayson, who would go on to manage the likes of Leeds United and Preston North End, the Fylde Coast outfit reached the Championship after overcoming Yeovil Town 2-0 at Wembley.

Joseph was at Bloomfield Road as a player around that time, and saw first-hand what went into the success the club achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his initial move to Blackpool, the retired defender, who now works for the club’s Community Trust, said: “I had played here previously as an away player so you’re kind of aware of the history and different areas. I made a few phone calls to a few people who had been here previously, with one being Neil MacKenzie, just asking about the setup.

“Football is football, it’s about who you have in the building, what the backing is, and what direction the club wants to go in.

“I found it was a good challenge for me, and I was really comfortable when I came - the fans were great with me.

“I came midway through the season, and it was a tricky end, but Larry (Simon Grayson) did a great job at bringing in players for the following year - which ended in promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He brought in seven or eight really top players, there was a bit of a change of direction, we all clicked really well.

“We were young and enthusiastic with a balance of having experience. We gelled off the pitch as well as on it, which was one of the big reasons why we had momentum.

“When you’ve got Wes Hoolahan in your team, you’re going to do well. He was a magician, but had good players around him - everyone had their own strengths.

“It was similar to that Leicester team (that won the Premier League) in 2015, where you would see them out having meals togethers and the manager would talk about how well they all got on. We were super competitive, wanting to do well for ourselves, but also the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being at Bloomfield Road during the promotion-winning season, Joseph wasn’t involved at the crunch end of the campaign.

“We weren’t doing great which is why Simon came in to take over, and it was very much about keeping morale nice and high, keeping everything positive and being realistic,” he added.

“It was up and down with him, when I was playing it was great, and when I wasn’t he would be more sheepish rather than address it.

“There were a number of times when I asked to go on loan, and I wasn’t allowed. I wasn’t starting but he wanted me around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were frustrations but you get that in football because it’s hard. We were doing really well so he was never going to change the team for the sake of someone knocking on his door.

“In the long run we got promoted against Yeovil, so the decisions he made were the right ones.”

Joseph eventually departed the Seasiders at the conclusion of his contract following the play-off final, and made the move to Rotherham United.

“I could see it coming because I hadn’t played much for a couple of months at the end of that season,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a similar experience at Hull, where we had back-to-back promotions. I went in as a League Two player and left as a Championship.

“I was 29 at the time, so I was realistic that football is like this, and the management will have the decision on the players they want to keep in the building.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be humble and not let your ego take control. I knew if we got promoted then my time was probably up.”