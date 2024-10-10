Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool striker Dom Ballard has made his return to action from injury for England U20s.

The Southampton loanee has missed the Seasiders’ last three games following a blow to his shoulder in a game away to Huddersfield Town last month.

Ballard has enjoyed a bright start to life at Bloomfield Road, with the 19-year-old scoring one goal in his first six League One outings in Tangerine.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce stated he was planning to welcome the forward back against Bristol Rovers this weekend, before the fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.

With the ex-Reading loanee included in the England U20s squad, it was expected that he would only be available for Monday night’s meeting with the Czech Republic at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium.

Instead, Ballard has returned to action sooner than expected, and was introduced as a substitute in the 65th minute for Paul Nevin’s side in their 2-1 victory away to Italy.

The Blackpool youngster made an impact off the bench, as he provided a stoppage time assist for Max Dean to win the match, with Darko Gyabi finding the back of the net earlier in the contest.