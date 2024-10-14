Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been drawn against Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders will travel to Priestfield Stadium next month, with the tie set to take place between November 1-4.

So far this season, The Gills have won six of their opening 11 games in League Two, leaving them sat in 5th.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce knows the Kent outfit well, having started his playing career with the club.

The Seasiders reached the third round of the FA Cup last season, before being knocked out by Premier League side Nottingham Forest in extra time of a replay at Bloomfield Road.

Here is the full first round draw:

Rotherham United V Cheltenham Town

Barrow V Doncaster Rovers

Worthing V Morecambe

Boreham Wood V Leyton Orient

Exeter City V Barnet

Carlisle United V Wigan Athletic

Tamworth V Huddersfield Town

Hartlepool or Brackley V Braintree

Curzon Ashton V Mansfield Town

Wycombe V York City

Bradford City V Aldershot Town

Hednesford Town or Gateshead V Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

Burton Albion V Scarborough Athletic

Tranmere Rovers V Oldham Athletic

Rochdale V Bromley

Walsall V Bolton Wanderers

Grimsby Town V Wealdstone

Bristol Rovers V Weston-super-Mare

MK Dons V AFC Wimbledon

Altrincham or Solihull Moors V Maidstone United

Stockport County V Forest Green Rovers

Reading V Fleetwood Town

Stevenage V Guiseley

Northampton Town V Kettering Town

Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports V Accrington Stanley

Swindon Town V Colchester United

Salford City V Shrewsbury Town

Crewe Alexandra V Dagenham and Redbridge

Port Vale V Barnsley

Chesham United V Lincoln City

Chesterfield V Horsham

Southend V Charlton Athletic

Notts County V Alfreton Town

Taunton United or Maidenhead V Crawley Town

Harrogate Town V Wrexham

Woking V Cambridge United

Gillingham V Blackpool

Tonbridge Angels V Harborough Town

Sutton United V Birmingham City

Newport County V Peterborough United