Blackpool handed FA Cup first round tie against League Two outfit - while likes of Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City also discover opponents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders will travel to Priestfield Stadium next month, with the tie set to take place between November 1-4.
So far this season, The Gills have won six of their opening 11 games in League Two, leaving them sat in 5th.
Blackpool boss Steve Bruce knows the Kent outfit well, having started his playing career with the club.
The Seasiders reached the third round of the FA Cup last season, before being knocked out by Premier League side Nottingham Forest in extra time of a replay at Bloomfield Road.
Here is the full first round draw:
Rotherham United V Cheltenham Town
Barrow V Doncaster Rovers
Worthing V Morecambe
Boreham Wood V Leyton Orient
Exeter City V Barnet
Carlisle United V Wigan Athletic
Tamworth V Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool or Brackley V Braintree
Curzon Ashton V Mansfield Town
Wycombe V York City
Bradford City V Aldershot Town
Hednesford Town or Gateshead V Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
Burton Albion V Scarborough Athletic
Tranmere Rovers V Oldham Athletic
Rochdale V Bromley
Walsall V Bolton Wanderers
Grimsby Town V Wealdstone
Bristol Rovers V Weston-super-Mare
MK Dons V AFC Wimbledon
Altrincham or Solihull Moors V Maidstone United
Stockport County V Forest Green Rovers
Reading V Fleetwood Town
Stevenage V Guiseley
Northampton Town V Kettering Town
Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports V Accrington Stanley
Swindon Town V Colchester United
Salford City V Shrewsbury Town
Crewe Alexandra V Dagenham and Redbridge
Port Vale V Barnsley
Chesham United V Lincoln City
Chesterfield V Horsham
Southend V Charlton Athletic
Notts County V Alfreton Town
Taunton United or Maidenhead V Crawley Town
Harrogate Town V Wrexham
Woking V Cambridge United
Gillingham V Blackpool
Tonbridge Angels V Harborough Town
Sutton United V Birmingham City
Newport County V Peterborough United
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.