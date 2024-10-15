Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool loanee Joe Lewis has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper spent the 2014/15 campaign on loan with the Seasiders from Cardiff City, featuring 36 times and keeping four clean sheets as the Fylde Coast outfit were relegated from the Championship.

Lewis’ stint at Bloomfield Road came during a difficult period for Blackpool, with reports of the club attempting to end his stay at one point to avoid paying an appearance fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-England youth international was also forced to wear an autographed shirt in one game due to their being a lack of spares.

As well as his stay with the Seasiders, Lewis’ CV also includes spells with the likes of Morecambe, Peterborough United and Fulham.

The 38-year-old’s last taste of competitive football came with Aberdeen, whom he spent time with between 2016 and 2023.

Since departing Pittodrie Stadium, he has been with Manchester United as a training keeper, but has now officially called time on his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis has now launched GKHQ Academy alongside Ashton United shot stopper Conor O’Keefe.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I probably made the decision to hang up my gloves about three months ago. I had been signed as a training goalkeeper with Manchester United.

“Being in at United was fantastic but then that contract ended in the summer. I hadn’t played competitive games for nearly two years and so when I was out of contract I wasn’t high up on anybody’s list to go and play.

“I thought to myself: ‘Do I want to drop down the leagues and play? The answer was ‘No’"