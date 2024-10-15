Blackpool boss' past words on first club Gillingham as FA Cup draw produces reunion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The FA Cup first round draw has provided Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce with a reunion with his first-ever club.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillingham awaits the Seasiders at the beginning of next month, with the tie at Priestfield Stadium due to take place at some point between November 1-4.

Since taking over at Bloomfield Road last month, Bruce has already come up against two of his former sides, but the meeting with the Gills could prove to have added meaning to the 63-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired defender started his senior playing career with the Kent outfit, and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club between 1979 and 1984, before going on to represent the likes of Norwich City and Manchester United.

In the past, Bruce has spoken fondly about the club who gave him his first chance in football.

Speaking to talkSport back in March, he said: “I will always be indebted to Gillingham, it gave us the opportunity to play and certainly when everybody was turning me down when I was a kid, Gillingham took me on and I stayed there for seven years.

“One of the first results I look for is always how is Gillingham doing, I keep an eye on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2010, Bruce emphasised the impact the Gills’ had on his entire career, and the influence of working with Bill ‘Buster’ Collins.

“He worked for Gillingham for what must have been 50 years,” Bruce said.

“He was youth team coach when I went there as a kid and he brought me up really. He taught me values. Right and wrong.”