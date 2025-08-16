Midfielder shares Blackpool mood ahead of crucial Huddersfield Town test

Blackpool have endured a difficult start to the season.

George Honeyman states everyone in the Blackpool dressing room wants to put things right after a disappointing start to the new season.

The Seasiders have lost both of their League One games so far, against Stevenage and Exeter City, and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Port Vale.

During that time, Steve Bruce’s side have conceded eight goals, as well as looking short of ideas in attack for large periods.

Despite the current issues, Honeyman believes the talent in the Blackpool squad will eventually shine through, but they must remain calm ahead of the visit of Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

“It’s a couple of league games and the cup - it’s not where we want to be, of course it’s not, but we’ve got a group that cares,” he said.

“Tuesday wasn’t the result we wanted but it felt like a step in the right direction. We’ve dealt with a lot over the last couple of weeks, and we’re all vying to put it right.

“As a leader I’ve got to make sure we don’t become desperate for it. I felt at the weekend we became a little bit desperate and that’s when you start chasing things. It’s about staying calm because it’s a long old season, and we’ve got a really talented group - I know we’ll show it eventually. I’m feeling optimistic about the future.

“The manager has brought in a lot of new players, and I know it’s the same for a lot of clubs. Ultimately we’ve conceded far too many set pieces, it doesn’t matter if we’re gelling or not, we need to do the basics. We’re well aware of it.

“The feeling I get from the lads is we will get there, it’s just a matter of when; not if.”

Target remains the same

George Honeyman | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Honeyman states Blackpool’s focus remains on fighting at the top end of the League One season, despite their shaky start.

“I would never say anything different after two league games,” he added.

“We know we’ve got a squad capable of being up there, so it’s up to us to show it and put points on the board - that’ll always be the case.

“If you ask me again in December or January, it’ll be a much more obvious question than it is now.

“We’re two games in, and there’s no reason to panic. Tuesday didn’t go our way, but it felt better and gave us little seeds of momentum for the weekend.”

