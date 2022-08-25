Middlesbrough granted more tickets for Blackpool - but what's their overall allocation?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a poor start to the season, Chris Wilder’s side sold out their initial 3,300 allocation for the fixture which takes place on Saturday, September 10.

It prompted Middlesbrough to request more tickets, a request that has now been granted with 346 more being made available.

This takes their overall allocation to 3,773.

“After selling over 3,000 tickets, we have secured a further allocation for this game,” Middlesbrough said in a statement.

“We will have a minimum of 346 for sale taking our allocation up to 3,773.

“Please note the whole of the East Stand is classed as restricted view due to the supporting pillars at the front of the stand.”

Middlesbrough make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, September 10

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the promotion hopefuls, who sit second bottom of the Championship after five games.

Wilder’s men have yet to win this season, leaving them on three points - two ahead of Coventry City who have only played twice due to issues with their pitch.

Despite their slow start, that’s not stopped Boro fans from snapping up tickets in their thousands for their trip to the Fylde Coast.

Away supporters have rarely been given access to the entirety of the East Stand in recent years.

However, Derby County sold out 3,926 tickets for their trip to Bloomfield Road last season, which was Blackpool’s final home game of the campaign.