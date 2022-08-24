Middlesbrough request further tickets after selling out initial allocation for Blackpool clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder’s side make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, September 10.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the promotion hopefuls, who sit second bottom of the Championship after five games.

Wilder’s men have yet to win this season, leaving them on three points – two ahead of Coventry City who have only played twice due to issues with their pitch.

Despite their slow start, that’s not stopped Boro fans from snapping up tickets in their thousands for their trip to the Fylde Coast.

Around 3,300 tickets have already been sold, although the North East side are hopeful of receiving more.

“Tickets for our trip to Bloomfield Road next month have sold out,” Middlesbrough said in a statement.

Middlesbrough will be backed in big numbers when they make the trip to Blackpool next month

“Our initial allocation of 1,800 tickets was snapped up within minutes and a further allocation of 1,500 sold out in the second priority point phase

“We are currently waiting to hear whether Blackpool are able to allocate us any further tickets for this game.

“If we are successful in receiving a further allocation, on-sale details will be communicated via mfc.co.uk.”

Away supporters have rarely been given access to the entirety of the East Stand in recent years.

However, Derby County sold out 3,926 tickets for their trip to Bloomfield Road last season, which was Blackpool’s final home game of the campaign.