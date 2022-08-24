News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Yates helped fire Blackpool to promotion during his first season with the club

Jerry Yates' best moments during his 101 appearances for Blackpool

Jerry Yates celebrated a major milestone during Blackpool’s recent win against QPR by making his 100th appearance for the Seasiders.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 9:08 am

Since arriving from Swindon Town in the summer of 2020 for an undisclosed fee, Yates has gone on to become a pivotal player at Bloomfield Road.

The striker has bagged 32 goals in 101 games in all competitions, his latest one coming at Turf Moor at the weekend.

Here, The Gazette takes a look back at some of Yates’ highlights and best moments in tangerine...

1. Off the mark

Yates endured a frustrating start to his Blackpool career, not scoring in his first 11 games. But he broke his duck scoring both of Blackpool's goals during their 2-1 win at Burton Albion in October 2020.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

2. Making his mark

Yates scored Blackpool's opening goal during a 2-1 away win against Peterborough United, which was the first time in the season Neil Critchley's side felt they could compete with the division's best sides.

Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Photo Sales

3. Cup heroics

Yates was on the scoresheet as Neil Critchley's side caused an upset, knocking Premier League side West Brom out of the FA Cup on penalties in January 2021.

Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales

4. Solo magic

The striker came to life during the second half of the campaign, helping the Seasiders rise up the table. Yates produced a magical solo effort to complete a 2-0 win against Northampton Town in February 2021.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Jerry YatesBlackpoolQPRSeasidersThe Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 4