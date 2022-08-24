Jerry Yates' best moments during his 101 appearances for Blackpool

Since arriving from Swindon Town in the summer of 2020 for an undisclosed fee, Yates has gone on to become a pivotal player at Bloomfield Road.

The striker has bagged 32 goals in 101 games in all competitions, his latest one coming at Turf Moor at the weekend.

Here, The Gazette takes a look back at some of Yates’ highlights and best moments in tangerine...

1. Off the mark Yates endured a frustrating start to his Blackpool career, not scoring in his first 11 games. But he broke his duck scoring both of Blackpool's goals during their 2-1 win at Burton Albion in October 2020.

2. Making his mark Yates scored Blackpool's opening goal during a 2-1 away win against Peterborough United, which was the first time in the season Neil Critchley's side felt they could compete with the division's best sides.

3. Cup heroics Yates was on the scoresheet as Neil Critchley's side caused an upset, knocking Premier League side West Brom out of the FA Cup on penalties in January 2021.

4. Solo magic The striker came to life during the second half of the campaign, helping the Seasiders rise up the table. Yates produced a magical solo effort to complete a 2-0 win against Northampton Town in February 2021.