Mick McCarthy provides encouraging Blackpool injury update after FA Cup defeat to Southampton

The duo have both missed large chunks of the season, Gabriel not featuring since suffering a meniscus tear in his knee in October.

Anderson, meanwhile, has only played 35 minutes of football this season having picked up a hamstring injury on his return from another long-term absence during the defeat to Luton Town in November.

While a timescale hasn’t been put on their returns, it will come as a major boost for the Seasiders to have the duo back in training.

Speaking after Saturday’s slender FA Cup defeat to Southampton, McCarthy said: “I know we’ve got five or six players injured but I don’t know when they’re going to be back.

“A couple of them trained, Jordan and Keshi and they looked alright the other day, so hopefully they’ll be alright.

McCarthy will be hoping for good news on James Husband's hamstring injury

“But I don’t count them unless they’re fit to play. They’re not squad members until they’re in and they’ve done something.”

Unfortunately it’s not such good news with James Husband, who was forced to hobble off the pitch during the second half at the St Mary’s Stadium at the weekend.

While it’s too early for a prognosis, McCarthy confirmed it looks to be a tight hamstring.

Gary Madine was also forced to withdraw from Blackpool’s squad having initially been named among the substitute’s.

However, the striker was later seen watching the warm-up from the tunnel area while Luke Garbutt, who was originally left out of the squad, took part.

Addressing Madine’s absence from the squad, McCarthy said: “His back was sore, he was really struggling with it.

“He wanted to play but I told him we’ve got 19 games left in the league. Why would I play him if he had a bad back? He’s not going to give me everything he can.

“I just changed it and told him to stay off and make sure he’s right for next Saturday.”