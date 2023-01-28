Blackpool complete the signing of ex-Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle man from relegation rivals Cardiff City

The 29-year-old arrives from Blackpool’s relegation rivals Cardiff City, who confirmed his departure by mutual consent earlier today.

The centre-back, who arrives on a deal until the end of the season, joins Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler, Tom Trybull and Charlie Goode in arriving this month.

“This deal has been a long time coming and I’m delighted to finally be here,” Nelson said of his move.

“I’m an out and out defender and bring a good amount of experience to the side. I ultimately like to keep the ball out of the back of the net, and hopefully my leadership qualities will shine through over the course of the next few months.

“I’ve worked with the gaffer previously for around 18 months at Cardiff, so I know the qualities he brings as a Head Coach and I really can’t wait to work him and Terry again.”

The Seasiders have been keen to strengthen at centre-back since losing Rhys Williams last week after the 21-year-old returned to his parent club Liverpool.

Nelson is now free to join a new club after leaving the Bluebirds by mutual consent

Despite Goode arriving on loan from Brentford, Blackpool were still short on numbers in that area of the pitch given Marvin Ekpiteta is expected to be sidelined until the end of February with a hamstring injury.

Nelson has dropped down the pecking order at Cardiff this season after being a regular for three seasons following his arrival from Oxford United in 2019.

Since then, Nelson has made 116 appearances in South Wales, although he’s been limited to just 12 appearances this season.

Cardiff’s decision to allow one of their players to join a relegation rival may raise eyebrows in some quarters.

The Bluebirds currently sit 21st in the Championship, three points ahead of Mick McCarthy’s side having played a game more.

The Seasiders have until 11pm on Tuesday night to complete their transfer business before the window shuts.

Following Nelson’s arrival, Pool now have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books, four more than the 25 permitted under EFL regulations.

The club’s updated squad list must be updated once the transfer window closes early next week.