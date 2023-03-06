Mick McCarthy on what Blackpool's draw against Burnley means for their relegation fight

While the gap to safety now stands at six points, the Seasiders were much improved at the weekend as they managed to hold Vincent Kompany’s side to a goalless draw.

While the Clarets predictably dominated possession, they were limited to very few clear-cut chances and it was Blackpool who looked most likely to snatch the three points late on.

McCarthy was understandably delighted with how his players performed and is now hoping they can build on this with a win in their next game, which comes away to Bristol City next week.

“In terms of the table I’m only taking a point unfortunately. Performances and atmospheres don’t give you anything else,” he said.

“But maybe it gives us a bit of confidence and momentum, so it’s a really good point against a good Burnley team.”

When asked how this performance ranks against his others since becoming Blackpool boss, McCarthy added: “I don’t know, I don’t rank them. I’m just happy we played as well as we did. The lads all took to the shape and system and it worked.

McCarthy's side showed plenty of fight to hold Burnley to a draw on Saturday

“We ended up taking the game to them in the latter stages, so it’s a good performance but I’ll let you guys rank it.”

While Blackpool were able to produce a real team display, the players that came off the bench also had an impact.

The likes of Morgan Rogers and CJ Hamilton helped Blackpool take the game to Burnley in the final stages, while Andy Lyons and Gary Madine also played their part.

This is something that will be key between now and the end of the season according to McCarthy - all players mucking in irrespective of if they start or not.

“What’s nice is when subs come on and contribute. Not sit on their backsides and are unhappy about not being in the team,” he said.

