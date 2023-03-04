Mick McCarthy's verdict on Blackpool's draw against Burnley, possible red card and fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having to do plenty of defending, McCarthy’s men also had their chances with Jerry Yates going closest, firing just wide.

“I’m very satisfied with the afternoon’s work and how the players committed to it, the shape of the team,” McCarthy said.

“They all worked very hard and had to do that considering we were playing against the best team in the league.

“Maxi (Chris Maxwell) has made a good couple of saves and maybe if we had been a bit calmer in a couple of situations towards the end we could have won it, so I’m very pleased with the afternoon’s work.

“I said before we needed a performance that, win, lose or draw, the supporters could get behind and enjoy. We’ve certainly done that and we’ve got a point out of it.

McCarthy was delighted with his side's efforts

“If you’re thinking what games are going to define the season, it isn’t Burnley so we’ve got other games to play and ones we need to win.”

McCarthy also felt his side’s chances could have been boosted by a red card for Burnley’s Nathan Tella, who was only given a talking-to despite committing a foul only a few minutes after being shown a yellow card.

“I’ve just seen it and at the time I thought he should have done (been sent off),” he added.

“I don’t know how it’s not a second yellow having had a look at it. But that’s down to the referee to decide.”

Blackpool’s rearguard display was certainly appreciated by the home faithful, who gave them a rousing reception as they left the pitch following this Lancashire derby.

“The fans have been wonderful, they’re just brilliant here,” McCarthy said.

“I’ve been to some clubs in my time, but the support here when they get behind you is as good as any of them.”