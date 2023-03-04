Blackpool show bags of character to hold runaway league leaders Burnley to a draw

Vincent Kompany’s side enjoyed almost 80 per cent of the possession in this Lancashire derby yet were limited to very little thanks to a disciplined Blackpool display.

Despite having to do plenty of defending, the Seasiders also had their chances with Jerry Yates going closest, firing just wide.

Chris Maxwell had to be on hand to make three superb stops but the home side more than merited their point.

Despite the result, which extends the unbeaten run at home in league and cup to six games, the Seasiders now find themselves six points adrift of safety with just 11 games remaining.

Jerry Yates returned from injury as Blackpool made four changes from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Reading.

The striker missed that game with a hamstring strain, but he’s since returned to training this week after recovering from his slight niggle.

Jerry Yates came closest to scoring for the Seasiders

He took the spot of Gary Madine, who dropped down to the bench after also feeling his hamstring against Paul Ince’s men.

Mick McCarthy opted to change both full-backs, as James Husband and Andy Lyons both joined Madine on the substitute’s bench. Dom Thompson and Jordan Gabriel took their place in the side.

Kenny Dougall also returned to the side in place of Shayne Lavery, who is now expected to miss six to eight weeks of action with a hamstring injury.

Despite playing 90 minutes for the development squad in midweek, Lewis Fiorini was left out of the 18-man squad for the third game running while Ian Poveda was also absent.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

Burnley, who reverted to their strongest line-up after making multiple changes against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup in midweek, predictably dominated possession right from the off.

Vincent Kompany’s side ought to have taken a 12th minute lead when a deep cross caused havoc inside Chris Maxwell’s six-yard box, but thankfully neither Josh Brownhill or Nathan Tella were able to force the ball over the line.

The Seasiders, who were looking to hit Burnley on the counter-attack, threatened for the first time four minutes later when the returning Yates fired narrowly wide.

Despite Burnley dominating possession, as expected, Blackpool were doing a good job of frustrating them while still managing to pose a threat on the break.

Pool had a decent shout for a penalty turned down just before the half-hour mark after Sonny Carey was blocked by the last man right on the edge of the box.

The visitors went close to edging their noses in front five minutes before the interval when Johann Gundmundsson’s produced a rising effort that looked to be creeping in. But Chris Maxwell somehow managed to fling himself across goal to tip it wide.

Tella, meanwhile, headed straight at Maxwell with a weak effort on the stroke of half-time following a cross in from the left flank.

Vitinho squandered a good chance for Burnley at the start of the second-half as he failed to make contact with the ball after it dropped kindly for him at the back post.

The Clarets were otherwise beginning to show their frustration as Blackpool forced them into making some poor mistakes.

Pool’s confidence grew as a result as they began to pose more of an attacking threat, Jordan Gabriel having a powerful and goalbound effort well blocked after Kenny Dougall had allowed the ball to roll to his teammate.

But in the main, the second-half was even more of a non-event than the first, with neither side able to get much going.

With 20 minutes remaining, Jordan Thorniley was forced to sweep away near his own goalline after Maxwell could only palm Gudmundsson’s cross straight into the midriff of his teammate.

With 12 minutes remaining, Maxwell was forced into making another crucial stop, this time getting a strong hand to push Scott Twine’s dipping free-kick over his bar.

In a game lacking in clear-cut opportunities, Gabriel missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock six minutes from time when he skewed wide in an inviting position.

Maxwell continued his fine solo display when, with just two minutes left on the clock, he got a strong hand to deny Tella.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Thompson, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler (Rogers), Garbutt (Hamilton), Carey (Lyons), Yates (Madine)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Husband, Patino

Burnley: Muric, Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill (Twine, Dervisoglu), Gudmundsson (Cork), Zaroury (Obafemi), Tella, Barnes

Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Foster

Referee: Thomas Bramall