Mick McCarthy addresses Blackpool's home form as they prepare to take on leaders Burnley
Mick McCarthy will be over the moon if Blackpool are able to maintain their unbeaten home record when they take on league leaders Burnley today.
Despite the Seasiders’ struggles in recent months, they haven’t been beaten at Bloomfield Road in their last five outings in league and cup.
During that run, Pool overcame Stoke City in the league and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, while drawing with Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.
If McCarthy’s side are going to maintain their Championship status this season, chances are their home form will be key.
“Let’s hope we make it six unbeaten,” McCarthy said.
“I don’t look at that at all, I look at things game by game but if we remain unbeaten in this, that would be brilliant.
“We’ve got to try and win the game, we always do, but I doubt there will be too many people around the world betting on Blackpool in their bet slip.”
The Seasiders come into today’s game off the back of a rare free midweek, having previously played seven games in the space of just 21 days.
“It’s been welcome, certainly,” McCarthy added.
“It’s been nice not having to travel anywhere for a midweek and have at least three good training days on the grass here.
“We were off on Monday because of our schedule, but Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were really good sessions but we’ve just toned it down today because we’ve got a tough game coming up and we’re going to have to work hard on Saturday.”