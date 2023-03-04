Mick McCarthy addresses Blackpool's home form as they prepare to take on leaders Burnley

Despite the Seasiders’ struggles in recent months, they haven’t been beaten at Bloomfield Road in their last five outings in league and cup.

If McCarthy’s side are going to maintain their Championship status this season, chances are their home form will be key.

“Let’s hope we make it six unbeaten,” McCarthy said.

“I don’t look at that at all, I look at things game by game but if we remain unbeaten in this, that would be brilliant.

“We’ve got to try and win the game, we always do, but I doubt there will be too many people around the world betting on Blackpool in their bet slip.”

Mick McCarthy knows his players will have their work cut out against Burnley today

The Seasiders come into today’s game off the back of a rare free midweek, having previously played seven games in the space of just 21 days.

“It’s been welcome, certainly,” McCarthy added.

“It’s been nice not having to travel anywhere for a midweek and have at least three good training days on the grass here.