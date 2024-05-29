Michael Flynn is expected to become Cheltenham's new boss. His appoint is to be confirmed shortly. (Image: Getty Images)

A 43-year-old that played for Blackpool over two spells is back in football management after spending four months out.

Jon Palmer, the Cheltenham Town reporter for GloucestershireLive has reported that the Robins have offered Flynn the role as head coach. He along with two other candidates were interviewed for the role on Monday and the Welshman has come out on top.

The 43-year-old has been out of work for four months after being relieved of his duties by Swindon Town. Former Bristol City and Yeovil Town boss Gary Johnson recently became the director of football at Whaddon Road and believes Flynn is the right person to succeed Darrel Clarke.

Clarke left the club last week to take up the vacancy at Barnsley. The 47-year-old arrived in Gloucestershire in September to replace Wade Elliott but couldn’t prevent the club from being relegated, missing out on safety by two points.

Flynn, who has managed in League Two with Newport County and Walsall, will now lead Cheltenham forward. He’s been managing for the last seven years, guiding Newport twice to a play-off final.

He had a 19-year playing career which began at Newport County and finished with the Exiles. He was at Blackpool for six league games in 2004, joining on loan from Wigan Athletic. Flynn joined Gillingham and spent two years there before moving to Blackpool on a permanent basis.

