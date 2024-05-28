Blackpool supporters will travel more than 7,400 miles to watch their team in League One next season.

The Seasiders have known their 23 opponents for their 2024/25 campaign for little over a week now. One of Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United would be staying in the division and surprisingly it ended up being the Trotters, despite being firm favourites to win the play-offs.

Managers, players and supporters alike had hoped to be in Oxford's position but instead they find themselves spending another year in English football's third tier. Bolton staying down is bad news for their hopes next season as they will plan a strong assault on the division, but it is one of the closest teams that supporters travel to.

More than 4,000 fans made the journey to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in November to witness Bolton win the match 1-0. Blackpool supporters might travel in big numbers again to Horwich, depending on when the game is and what the ticket prices will be.

One of the downsides of being in League One is that there isn't a Lancashire Derby to look forward to any more. Preston North End are in the division above and the Fylde Coast Derby isn't a thing anymore because of Fleetwood Town's relegation.

Stockport County have come up as League Two champions and that’s not too far away from the likes of Bolton and Wigan Athletic. Exeter City is a fair old trek though as the most Southern team in the division.

Here are all the stadiums Blackpool supporters will head to and round-trip mileage (as calculated by AA route planner’s quickest route from Bloomfield Road), running from nearest to longest trip.