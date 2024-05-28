James Husband

James Husband has signed a new two-year contract at Bloomfield Road with the club having the option of a third

The 30-year-old defender has put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will keep him at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2026. The Seasiders have also inserted a 12-month option in the agreement that has been made public.

Husband has been in discussions with the club as the clock ticked down on his now old deal. He was one of seven first-team players whose futures remained up in the air as the end of the 2023-24 season approached. But unlike Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Shayne Lavery and Matty Virtue, boss Neil Critchley was keen to retain his services ahead of another season in League One.

Options were triggered on both Sonny Carey and Richard O’Donnell’s contracts, but fresh terms had to be thrashed out in order for Husband to extend his five-year stay at Bloomfield Road

That agreement has now been reached, ensuring the former Norwich and Doncaster Rovers man remains a key part of the Seasiders’ furniture for the foreseeable future.

“I’m delighted to get this deal done. This place feels like home to me now,” said Husband.

“I enjoy coming in each and every day with a smile on my face - it’s something that is massively important to me.

“At this stage of my career and where I am at right now, it is all about enjoying my football as much as I can because no one’s career lasts forever. I’m starting to get into the latter years now, and want to ensure I enjoy the place and people I am around.

“I enjoy playing here in front of all of the supporters, so long may it continue.”