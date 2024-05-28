Iain Brunskill's next job has now been confirmed. He will work in Romania with Neil Lennon. (Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A coach who left Blackpool to ‘pursue an opportunity elsewhere’ has had his next club revealed.

FC Rapid București have confirmed the appointment of Iain Brunskill as assistant manager after he left Blackpool.

Last Tuesday (May 21) the Seasiders announced that Brunskill would be departing Bloomfield Road, having worked as assistant coach to Neil Critchley. In a statement released by the club it said he departed the club 'to pursue an opportunity elsewhere'.

Before his departure was confirmed, Brunskill was linked with joining former Bolton Wanderers, Hibs and Celtic boss Neil Lennon in Romania - and now that has been confirmed. București, on Monday, published the news, and described Brunskill as a coach with 'extensive managerial experience'. They also listed his clubs as well as the qualifications he has obtained, such as a UEFA Pro Licence.

The 57-year-old had two spells as a coach at Blackpool, working under Critchley in 2022 and then returning last year. He was with Critchley during the pair’s brief stint at Queens Park Rangers.

Rapid Bucuresti finished sixth in the SuperLiga last season, missing out on European qualification by 12 points. Lennon has signed a two-year deal with the Romanian club, and Brunskill will be there to support him all the way.

Critchley will now work with sporting director David Downes to find a replacement. Several candidates are under consideration for the post, and the boss will play a key role in the decision of who will support him in the dugout. “It was a bit of a surprise to everyone,” admitted Seasiders CEO Julian Winter, when it emerged that Brunskill would be leaving Bloomfield Road.

“We’re not exactly advanced in the sense of what replaces him, but that will happen- that’s Critch’s (Neil Critchley) job, he’ll crack on with David (Downes) and find an appropriate replacement. It was a bit of a shock, so we’ve got several irons in the fire.