Michael Appleton to be without EIGHT players for Watford clash as Blackpool dealt suspension blow

The midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season on Tuesday night during Blackpool’s goalless draw against Sunderland.

Dougall was cautioned seven minutes from time after being penalised for a foul on the edge of Blackpool’s box.

The 29-year-old has previously been shown yellows during the games against Reading, Stoke City, Burnley and Norwich City.

The Australian was one of three Blackpool players to be cautioned by referee Jeremy Simpson on Wearside, with Jordan Thorniley and Charlie Patino also being penalised by the man in charge.

Dougall’s unavailability gives head coach Michael Appleton another selection headache ahead of Saturday’s return to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are already without seven players through injury, with Jordan Gabriel becoming the latest player to be sidelined after picking up a freak knee injury.

Michael Appleton will be without at least eight players for Saturday's game against Watford

No timescale has been put on the right-back’s return just yet, but the picture should become clearer later this week after he sees a specialist.

He joins Rhys Williams (shin), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) on the sidelines.

With Callum Connolly likely to be required at right-back to fill in for Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt could be handed a first start following his recent arrival on a free transfer.

