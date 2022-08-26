Michael Appleton provides update on Josh Bowler's future after Bristol City draw
Blackpool are back at Bloomfield Road this afternoon as they welcome Bristol City to the Fylde coast for the first of their back-to-back home games.
The Seasiders have done well on their travels, picking up four points from their two away games against QPR and Burnley - but Michael Appleton will be looking to build on that on home turf.
Blackpool v Bristol City - live updates
Michael Appleton on Josh Bowler’s future
Michael Appleton on recruitment
FULL TIME
WHAT A GAME! Seasiders show HUGE character to draw 3-3 for the second week running.
This could have been anything, but Blackpool certainly didn’t deserve to lose.
90+3 - Late free kick
Josh Bowler is cynically tripped as he dribbles towards goal. Only a booking. If that was Sonny Carey...
90 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (3-3)
THEO EQUALISES!!
Bristol City are punished for arrogantly passing the ball across the backline, as Corbeanu pounces upon a weak pass before lofting the ball over the keeper.
FOUR MINS ADDED ON.
87 - Third change
CJ Hamilton replaces Shayne Lavery.
84 - Chance!
Callum Connolly screws wide from close range. Should have scored.
81 - Lull
The game has quietened down at just the wrong time for the Seasiders. They need a late onslaught here to get themselves something from the game.
79 - Second change
Theo Corbeanu replaces Gary Madine.
70 - GOAL BRISTOL CITY (2-3)
Oh no. That's a calamity.
Dan Grimshaw is caught out by a free-kick. The ball ends up hitting the post before rebounding in off Marvin Ekpiteta.