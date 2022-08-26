Will Blackpool revert to 4-3-3? How Michael Appleton's side could line-up against Bristol City
Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow for the first of back-to-back home games.
After taking four points from QPR and Burnley away, Michael Appleton’s men host Bristol City looking to continue their recent good form.
The Seasiders are still without a number of first-team players, seven to be specific, making team selection tricky for the man in charge.
Here’s how we think Pool might line up...
