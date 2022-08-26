News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Will Blackpool revert to 4-3-3? How Michael Appleton's side could line-up against Bristol City

Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow for the first of back-to-back home games.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:35 pm

After taking four points from QPR and Burnley away, Michael Appleton’s men host Bristol City looking to continue their recent good form.

The Seasiders are still without a number of first-team players, seven to be specific, making team selection tricky for the man in charge.

Here’s how we think Pool might line up...

1. Can Pool claim their third win of the season?

The Seasiders came from behind to draw 3-3 with Burnley in their last outing

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimmy has started the season in excellent form for the Seasiders.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

With Callum Connolly needed in midfield, Gabriel will be handed his second league start on the spin.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper is building up a blossoming partnership with Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBristol CityMichael AppletonBurnleyQPR
Next Page
Page 1 of 3