Michael Appleton picks out one player that will make Blackpool 'a hell of a lot of money'

The left-back was one of eight new arrivals during the summer transfer window before it slammed shut last week.

The 22-year-old, one of three permanent arrivals (one being Andy Lyons who will arrive in January), has enjoyed a strong start to life at Bloomfield Road, catching the eye during his nine appearances to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Appleton was left satisfied with Blackpool’s dealings despite a tricky window, he suggested Thompson could be the pick of the bunch.

Evaluating Blackpool’s summer transfer business, Appleton told The Gazette: “I think we’ve got five really young, talented loans, I think that’s fair to say.

“Two of them have obviously been really unfortunate to pick up the injuries they did, especially at the moment they did because they were both coming into the fore. But I think we can be really pleased with that.

“The signing of Dom Thompson has been a massive positive for us on a permanent deal. What we got him for from Brentford is an absolute snip and he will make a hell of a lot of money for the football club. I probably won’t say now but there’s certain figures in my head that he’s more than capable of getting to.

Michael Appleton feels Dom Thompson is a big asset for his Blackpool side already

“Obviously on the back of deadline day with bringing Callum (Wright) in, it’s another exciting player that I know having spoken to him is very hungry and is desperate for the opportunity.

“He’s taken a step down at times, going out on loan to work his way back into the fray to play at this level, which he will be excited about.

“I think the lads that have gone out, I think they have been sensible enough decisions. If you have too big a squad, you can only name 25 anyway, it would have been difficult and probably unfair to keep those players around and not play them.