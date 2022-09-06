13 unattached players Blackpool could sign as Michael Appleton scours free agent market
Despite the transfer window slamming shut last week, Blackpool remain on the lookout for new additions to their squad.
Michael Appleton has been open and honest about the club’s search of the free agent market, with an out-of-contract player expected to train with the club this week.
The Seasiders are keen to add more experience to their squad by bringing in someone who can replicate the leadership abilities of Richard Keogh, who left to join Ipswich Town last month.
Appleton appeared to suggest Danny Drinkwater was a player of interest, confirming he’s one of “three or four” players of a similar profile.
Here, we take a look at some other players who are currently without a club: