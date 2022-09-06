News you can trust since 1873
13 unattached players Blackpool could sign as Michael Appleton scours free agent market

Despite the transfer window slamming shut last week, Blackpool remain on the lookout for new additions to their squad.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:32 am

Michael Appleton has been open and honest about the club’s search of the free agent market, with an out-of-contract player expected to train with the club this week.

The Seasiders are keen to add more experience to their squad by bringing in someone who can replicate the leadership abilities of Richard Keogh, who left to join Ipswich Town last month.

Appleton appeared to suggest Danny Drinkwater was a player of interest, confirming he’s one of “three or four” players of a similar profile.

Here, we take a look at some other players who are currently without a club:

Michael Appleton's side are still scouring the list of free agents

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Leandro Bacuna

The 31-year-old, who can play in midfield or at right-back, still finds himself without a club after leaving Cardiff City at the end of last season. He's previously played for Aston Villa and Reading.

Photo: Richard Sellers

3. Sol Bamba

The 37-year-old recently appeared for Bristol City's Under-21 side, but he's yet to sign a contract with the Robins. The experienced centre-back left Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Photo: Mark Kerton

4. Ryan Bennett

The 32-year-old became a free agent on deadline day after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Swansea City. Reading were reportedly interested in signing the centre-half earlier in the window.

Photo: Nick Potts

