Michael Appleton on Blackpool's hopes for the final week of the transfer window

Appleton’s side have brought in five new recruits so far this summer, but are still in need of added quality across the board.

When asked if money is available to spend, Appleton said: “Yeah, I believe we have.

“The reality is we’ve got money to spend, but you’ve got to do it wisely because you have to think about the best interests of the football club at all times.

“The owner, Ben (Mansford), John (Stephenson) etc, that’s what their job is to do and myself to a degree to ensure we don’t put the club at risk. That’s the situation we find ourselves in.

“There is money there to get players but if the price of the player is beyond what we’ve got available then we’re not going to put ourselves at risk.”

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Appleton admits it’s been tough going for Blackpool in the transfer market this summer, as they’re competing with sides who are simply blowing them out of the water when it comes to their resources.

But Pool’s head coach insists the club will stick at it as they look to strengthen during the final few days of the window.

“I think everyone is active and we’re no different,” he added.

“I wish it was as easy as it is saying it, but it’s difficult because there’s a hell of a lot of competition and a lot of people willing to throw money around at the minute, some might say recklessly.

“Having said that, there’s a week to go so we’re always hopeful. If you keep applying enough pressure, keep asking enough questions and keep trying to find the right player then hopefully we’ll get our rewards.”

Appleton’s side will be without seven first-team players today when they take on Bristol City at Bloomfield Road.