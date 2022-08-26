Latest injury news on Luke Garbutt, Charlie Patino and Kevin Stewart ahead of Blackpool's clash against Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Garbutt is the closest to returning having already taken his first steps back in training, but with two left-backs already fit and available in Dom Thompson and James Husband there’s no need to rush him back.

Elsewhere, Charlie Patino is probably the closest to a return although he’s still a couple of weeks away at minimum.

Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are all expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

When asked if his Blackpool side could have any players back for tomorrow’s home game against Bristol City, head coach Michael Appleton said. “No.

“Believe it or not, Charlie is probably closest but he’s still a good couple of weeks away.

“Lewis is going to be a while, Keshi, Jake Beesley and Kevin Stewart are still a while away.

Charlie Patino remains sidelined with bruising of his ankle

“Garbs had his first bit of football on the grass yesterday so he’s not a million miles away, but obviously left-back is not a position we’re desperate to get players in and around it at the minute, because we’re quite secure.”

With Sonny Carey serving the first game of his three-match suspension, that means Appleton will be without seven first-team players against Bristol City on Saturday.