Michael Appleton names his Blackpool line-up for Cardiff City test as big name picks up injury

Chris Maxwell misses Blackpool's trip to Cardiff City today after picking up an injury.

By Matt Scrafton
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 2:16pm
The stand-in skipper’s absence means that nine players are unavailable for the long trip down to South Wales.

Marvin Ekpiteta misses the second and final game of his two-match suspension after being sent off in the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic prior to the World Cup break.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu are all sidelined by injury.

Maxwell’s setback means that Dan Grimshaw reclaims his spot in the side to make his first appearance since the defeat at Millwall in September.

The 24-year-old had started the season as Blackpool’s number one only to be dropped 10 games in.

The enforced switch means Blackpool have made one change to the side that played out a goalless draw with Birmingham City last weekend.

Michael Appleton has been forced into making one change

Sitting 23rd in the table, Michael Appleton’s side can leapfrog today's opponents with a win.

However, the men in tangerine – who will be hoping to climb out of the bottom three before Christmas – haven’t picked up three points in their last five games.

TEAMS

Cardiff: Allsop, Romeo, Ng, Kipre, O’Dowda, Wintle, Ralls, Whyte, Harris, Robinson, Etete

Subs: Alnwich, Simpson, Nkounkou, Rinomhota, Colwill, Philogene, Ojo

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Williams, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Lavery, Yates, Madine

Subs: S. Moore, Thompson, J. Moore, Wright, Poveda, Hamilton, Beesley

Referee: Josh Smith

