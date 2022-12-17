Michael Appleton drops big hint Blackpool are already working on transfer deals ahead of January window

Blackpool’s head coach recently went public with his desire for the Seasiders to “hit the ground running” next month, be aggressive and tie up moves as soon as the window opens rather than wait until the final few days.

Prior to Appleton making those comments, it had previously been suggested that Blackpool might not be overly busy in the transfer market, with a focus on getting injured players back to full fitness instead.

But after those injury problems somehow managed to get worse over the month-long World Cup break, coupled with Blackpool’s position in the dropzone, that stance appears to have changed.

When asked if things are already being worked upon, Appleton told The Gazette: “I think you have to. If you’re going to do it properly you have to.

“If you get the opportunity to do business you have to be in the position where you’re ready and good to go.

“The Sunderland game (on New Year’s Day) won’t come into effect because of the timing it (registration) has to be done, but certainly after that I expect us to be very busy.”

Michael Appleton wants the Seasiders to be on the front foot in the upcoming transfer window

While Appleton has made no secret of his wish to strengthen his squad next month, Pool’s head coach also insists the Seasiders can’t afford to take their “eye off the ball”.

The men in tangerine have four games remaining before they’re able to register new players, starting with today’s crucial trip to Cardiff – who sit just two points ahead of them in the table.

Beyond that, Blackpool are on the road again on Boxing Day at Hull City, followed by back-to-back home games against Sheffield United and Sunderland respectively.

“I think everyone is keen to get reinforcements in and freshen things up, but ultimately we’re not taking our eye off the ball,” Appleton said.