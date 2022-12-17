Michael Appleton drops big hint Blackpool are already working on transfer deals ahead of January window
Michael Appleton has dropped a big hint that deals are already being worked upon ahead of the January transfer window.
Blackpool’s head coach recently went public with his desire for the Seasiders to “hit the ground running” next month, be aggressive and tie up moves as soon as the window opens rather than wait until the final few days.
Prior to Appleton making those comments, it had previously been suggested that Blackpool might not be overly busy in the transfer market, with a focus on getting injured players back to full fitness instead.
But after those injury problems somehow managed to get worse over the month-long World Cup break, coupled with Blackpool’s position in the dropzone, that stance appears to have changed.
When asked if things are already being worked upon, Appleton told The Gazette: “I think you have to. If you’re going to do it properly you have to.
“If you get the opportunity to do business you have to be in the position where you’re ready and good to go.
“The Sunderland game (on New Year’s Day) won’t come into effect because of the timing it (registration) has to be done, but certainly after that I expect us to be very busy.”
While Appleton has made no secret of his wish to strengthen his squad next month, Pool’s head coach also insists the Seasiders can’t afford to take their “eye off the ball”.
The men in tangerine have four games remaining before they’re able to register new players, starting with today’s crucial trip to Cardiff – who sit just two points ahead of them in the table.
Beyond that, Blackpool are on the road again on Boxing Day at Hull City, followed by back-to-back home games against Sheffield United and Sunderland respectively.
“I think everyone is keen to get reinforcements in and freshen things up, but ultimately we’re not taking our eye off the ball,” Appleton said.
“We’ve got four games in effect before we can start to bring in bodies to affect the group, so that’s 12 points to play for and we’ve got to try and get as many points as we can.”