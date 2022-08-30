Michael Appleton laughs off reports linking Blackpool with Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers
Michael Appleton has laughed off speculation linking Blackpool with a late move for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers.
The Gazette’s sister paper the Sheffield Star reported on Monday night that the Seasiders are taking an interest in the 26-year-old ahead of Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.
However, Byers is considered an important part of Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing League One side and owner Dejphon Chansiri would be reluctant to sell.
Blackpool are known to be in the market for another central midfielder between now and Thursday night, but it doesn’t appear there’s any legs in this latest rumour.
Responding to the speculation, Appleton told The Gazette this morning: “I was laughing my head off to a degree. Some of the players we’ve been linked with…
“Darren is a good friend of mine, first and foremost. If we were interested in any players at Sheffield Wednesday the first person and the first conversation would be between me and him.
“It makes me laugh because the kid is playing and playing well anyway, so the reality is he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player, he’s a good Sheffield Wednesday player as well.
“Ultimately I don’t want to start commenting on other peoples’ players because I know if it was the other way around I wouldn’t be particularly happy with it.”
Appleton has previously admitted the Seasiders are still looking to bolster their ranks in midfield despite already signing Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini.
Pool are currently without five players who are capable of playing in that position, Kevin Stewart, Patino, Fiorini and Keshi Anderson through injury and Sonny Carey through suspension.
Byers’ Owls teammate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has also been targeted this summer, with Blackpool seeing two bids – the latter understood to be just under the £1m mark – rejected for the 21-year-old.
Both Byers and Dele-Bashiru are now into the final year of their contracts at Hillsborough.
Last week, it was claimed Turkish giants Besiktas, Antalyaspor and Championship side Bristol City were all keeping tabs on Dele-Bashiru.
The midfielder, a graduate of Manchester City’s academy, missed Sheffield Wednesday’s game at the weekend with a minor injury problem.
The Owls are keen to tie down their man to a longer-term deal, but as yet it’s understood no formal contract has been tabled.