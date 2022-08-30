Blackpool take an interest in second Sheffield Wednesday midfielder ahead of transfer deadline

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Byers is said to be a player on Blackpool’s radar according to our sister paper, the Sheffield Star.

But it’s also claimed the 26-year-old hasn’t expressed a desire to leave and Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri would be reluctant to sell.

Michael Appleton has previously admitted the Seasiders are still looking to bolster their ranks despite already signing Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini.

Pool are currently without five players who are capable of playing in that position, Kevin Stewart, Patino, Fiorini and Keshi Anderson through injury and Sonny Carey through suspension.

Byers’ Owls teammate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has also been targeted this summer, with Blackpool seeing two bids – the latter understood to be just under the £1m mark – rejected for the 21-year-old.

Byers is considered an important part of Darren Moore’s side, making eight appearances so far this season, scoring once

Like teammate Dele-Bashiru, Byers has one more year left on his current deal at Hillsborough.

Despite the captures of Ian Poveda and Andy Lyons in recent days, it’s still anticipated Blackpool’s business will go right down to the wire ahead of Thursday night’s 11pm deadline, with both in and outs on the agenda.

Last week, it was claimed Turkish giants Besiktas, Antalyaspor and Championship side Bristol City were all keeping tabs on Dele-Bashiru.

The midfielder, a graduate of Manchester City’s academy, missed Sheffield Wednesday’s game at the weekend with a minor injury problem.