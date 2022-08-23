Blackpool facing growing competition for Sheffield Wednesday star from Turkish sides and Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have already had two offers knocked back for the 21-year-old this summer, with the latest bid thought to be in the region of just under £1m.

With Michael Appleton facing a midfield crisis, with injuries to Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson, Pool could reignite their interest before the end of the transfer window.

Sonny Carey, meanwhile, could also be facing a three-game ban for his red card against Burnley at the weekend, although the Seasiders have lodged an appeal.

But now, our sister paper the Sheffield Star are reporting Turkish sides Besiktas and Antalyaspor have lodged an interest, alongside Blackpool’s Championship rivals Bristol City.

Dele-Bashiru started the season like a house on fire for the Owls, and it led to a couple of offers coming Wednesday’s way from Blackpool, however Darren Moore doesn’t appear to have any intention of selling him at this point in time.

But the League One side risk losing their midfielder for nothing next summer as Dele-Bashiru’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Dele-Bashiru has been left on the bench for the last few Wednesday games following his impressive start, however Moore has made it clear that his main desire with ‘FDB’ is to get him tied down to a long-term deal – though at this point a concrete offer is not thought to have been offered.