Lincoln City could cash in on rumoured Blackpool, Peterborough United and Sunderland target

A host of Championship and League One clubs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, although no formal approaches have been tabled so far.

Scully, a wide forward who played under Michael Appleton at Sincil Bank, has started the season well with two goals in his opening five games, having previously netted 34 goals in 98 appearances for the Imps.

Despite his importance to the team, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is out of contract come the end of the season and Mark Kennedy’s side might want to cash in now, rather than lose him on a free.

“We want to hold onto our players. Anthony has had a great start to the season,” Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“I am not aware of anything. I don’t get involved in any of that until I’ve got news, whether it’s a player coming in or somebody going out.

“I don’t waste my energy on useless information. Hand on my heart, I am not aware of anything that we’ve had a bid for our player. We don’t want to lose our best players.”

Scully in action against the Seasiders during the 2020/21 season

However, with the deadline only nine days away, Kennedy conceded that he would be open to losing Scully before September.

He added: “Player trading is part of our model. It’s something we should be proud of. To bring players in, develop them and sell them on.

“The club are brilliant. They don’t sell the players and then stick the money in their back pockets. They invest it back into the club so as long as things like that are the right decision from the club.

“Nobody likes to lose their best players, but if it is in the best interest of the club. I spoke to (chairman) Clive Nates during the week and he has got my full support on that.”