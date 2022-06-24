New Blackpool boss Michael Appleton 'eyeing' raid of former club Lincoln City for Anthony Scully

Michael Appleton is reportedly eyeing up a raid of his former club Lincoln City for their forward Anthony Scully.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:00 am

Blackpool FC's 2022/23 Championship fixture list in full

Football League World claim the Seasiders are interested in a permanent swoop for the 23-year-old, who has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Sincil Bank.

A forward who can also play on either side of a front three, Scully scored 15 goals in 39 appearances last season in all competitions.

The former West Ham youngster also netted 17 times in 54 appearances the season Lincoln reached the play-off final, only to be beaten by Blackpool.

Since signing in January 2020, Scully, who is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season, has bagged 34 goals in 98 appearances.

The Gazette understands Lincoln could be willing to let him go should the right fee be agreed to allow them to reinvest in their squad.

However, as yet there’s been no contact between the two clubs.

Scully featured against the Seasiders during the 2020/21 League One play-off final

Scully has previously been linked with Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End, as well as Barnsley and Millwall.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who spent nine years coming through West Ham’s academy, becomes the latest player with Lincoln connections to be linked with the Seasiders.

He follows in the wake of Conor McGrandles - who left Sincil Bank at the end of last season - and Morgan Rogers, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Imps during the 2020/21 season.

Jorge Grant, meanwhile, is another former Lincoln player thought to be under consideration, but it appears the transfer listed Peterborough United man is set to join Scottish side Hearts.

