New Blackpool boss Michael Appleton 'eyeing' raid of former club Lincoln City for Anthony Scully

Football League World claim the Seasiders are interested in a permanent swoop for the 23-year-old, who has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Sincil Bank.

A forward who can also play on either side of a front three, Scully scored 15 goals in 39 appearances last season in all competitions.

The former West Ham youngster also netted 17 times in 54 appearances the season Lincoln reached the play-off final, only to be beaten by Blackpool.

Since signing in January 2020, Scully, who is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season, has bagged 34 goals in 98 appearances.

The Gazette understands Lincoln could be willing to let him go should the right fee be agreed to allow them to reinvest in their squad.

However, as yet there’s been no contact between the two clubs.

Scully featured against the Seasiders during the 2020/21 League One play-off final

Scully has previously been linked with Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End, as well as Barnsley and Millwall.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who spent nine years coming through West Ham’s academy, becomes the latest player with Lincoln connections to be linked with the Seasiders.