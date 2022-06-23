Blackpool FC's 2022/23 Championship fixture list in full

Michael Appleton’s first league game of the season will be a home one, as the Seasiders take on Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday, July 30.

This is followed up by a trip to Stoke City, while there are also Lancashire derbies against Burnley and Blackburn Rovers to look forward to in August.

Rivals Preston North End make the short trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 22, before Blackpool return to Deepdale on April Fool’s Day.

Hull City away is the club’s traditional Boxing Day fixture, while Sunderland will travel to Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

The campaign ends with a long trip to Norfolk to face recently relegated Norwich City.

Here’s the fixture list in full:

Exciting is now beginning to build ahead of the new season

JULY

Saturday, July 30 - Reading (H)

AUGUST

Saturday, August 6 - Stoke City (A)

Saturday, August 13 - Swansea City (H)

Tuesday, August 16 - QPR (A)

Saturday, August 20 - Burnley (A)

Saturday, August 27 - Bristol City (H)

Wednesday, August 31 - Blackburn Rovers (H)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday, September 3 - Huddersfield Town (A)

Saturday, September 10 - Middlesbrough (H)

Wednesday, September 14 - Rotherham United (A)

Saturday, September 17 - Millwall (A)

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 1 - Norwich City (H)

Tuesday, October 4 - Sunderland (A)

Saturday, October 8 - Watford (H)

Saturday, October 15 - Sheffield United (A)

Wednesday, October 19 - Hull City (H)

Saturday, October 22 - Preston North End (H)

Saturday, October 29 - Coventry City (A)

NOVEMBER

Tuesday, November 1 - West Brom (A)

Saturday, November 5 - Luton Town (H)

Saturday, November 12 - Wigan Athletic (A)

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 10 - Birmingham City (H)

Saturday, December 17 - Cardiff City (A)

Monday, December 26 - Hull City (A)

Thursday, December 29 - Sheffield United (H)

JANUARY

Sunday, January 1 - Sunderland (H)

Saturday, January 14 - Watford (A)

Saturday, January 21 - Huddersfield Town (H)

Saturday, January 28 - Blackburn Rovers (A)

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 4 - Middlesbrough (A)

Saturday, February 11 - Rotherham United (H)

Wednesday, February 15 - Swansea City (A)

Saturday, February 18 - Stoke City (H)

Saturday, February 25 - Reading (A)

MARCH

Saturday, March 4 - Burnley (H)

Saturday, March 11 - Bristol City (A)

Tuesday, March 14 - QPR (H)

Saturday, March 18 - Coventry City (H)

APRIL

Saturday, April 1 - Preston North End (A)

Friday, April 7 - Cardiff City (H)

Monday, April 10 - Luton Town (A)

Saturday, April 15 - Wigan Athletic (H)

Tuesday, April 18 - West Brom (H)

Saturday, April 22 - Birmingham City (A)

Saturday, April 29 - Millwall (H)

MAY