Sheffield Wednesday boss quizzed about Blackpool's rejected bid for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Addressing Blackpool’s interest during Wednesday’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, Moore appeared to suggest the Yorkshire outfit have no interest in selling their midfielder.

“I can't stop the interest from other clubs,” he told our sister paper, the Sheffield Star.

“There is going to be interest in Fizz from other clubs because he is a good player. The attributes he showed last season will have alerted other clubs and I can understand it.

“There is interest because of the work that he has done and the potential they have seen.

“We are working on the final bit of his game. He understands that. He is such a wonderful boy. Credit to him because he just wants to play football.

The Seasiders have had a bid rejected for Dele-Bashiru

“We have not heard a murmur out of him or anything like that. He is doing his bit on the pitch and he has got people working on behalf of him where negotiations are ongoing with his club.”

With Dele-Bashiru out of contract at the end of next season, Wednesday were already keen to agree a new deal for the midfielder prior to Blackpool’s interest.

"You asked me at the end of last season about certain players and contractual talks and Fizz falls into that category,” Moore added.

“We worked hard on him last year to get him to a point. Fizz is learning about the game in terms of his roles and responsibilities.

"He went away in the summer and he has come back and knows what is expected. He knows the competition that he is up against and he knows how hard the league is.

"He is in the right position and he has certainly got to look to continue to add more to the team.

"Yes, we have been talking to him contractual wise. I have said to Fizz to let the powers that be looked after and we have to make sure he is concentrating on the football pitch.

“We have to make sure we have got him in a position where come the start of the season he is competing to be in the starting eleven.”

Dele-Bashiru, who is also wanted by Norwich City, made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-off semi-final.

It’s understood Dele-Bashiru is well thought of by Moore, but he’s often found himself in and out of the side and has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot.

He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential - and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.

A graduate of Manchester City’s academy, the German-born midfielder moved to Yorkshire in 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season last time out before an injury at the start of February curtailed his progress.