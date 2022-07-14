How you can help fund a new giant Blackpool FC flag to be flown at Bloomfield Road

The new flag – which will be seen in the Kop end before games – will replace the old “Big Berthas”, which are now considered too old.

The tangerine design features the club’s crest, the year 1887 - when the football club was founded - alongside the words “the only team in football in tangerine and white”.

Organisers Mick Page, Andy Higgins, John Cross, Paul Grimshaw and Simon Haigh are now hoping to raise £5,000 to fund the new flag, which it's hoped will be ready for the end of July.

Mick told The Gazette: “Because Big Berthas 1 and 2 are well past their sell by date, we decided a few months ago to replace them with a bigger and newer flag.

“A design was drawn up and priced and we have decided to get a 380 square metre flag.

“The football club have helped by offering a raffle prize for a group of four people to attend Squires Gate to see a training session and have an informal dinner with Michael Appleton after the session.

The design of the new flag

“To raise the funds we decided not to go down the Just Giving route, but opted for personal donations of £10 and for that their name goes on a Roll of Honour which will be located in the Kop concourse and a chance to win the prize offered by BFC.”