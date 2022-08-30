Michael Appleton discusses Blackpool's transfer deadline day after Blackburn Rovers defeat
Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days as they host Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to build on their recent good form which has seen them go three games unbeaten in the Championship.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 23:17
Key Events
- FT: Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
- Game kicks off in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 8pm
- Ian Poveda available to play, Josh Bowler expected to start
Michael Appleton on potential deadline day signings
Michael Appleton on Josh Bowler’s future
FULL TIME
Seasiders can have few complaints. Margin of defeat would have been a lot heavier if it wasn’t for Dan Grimshaw.
90+6 - Chance!
Kenny Dougall heads wide from Ian Poveda’s cross. That was the chance.
90 - Stoppage time
FIVE minutes added on.
89 - Chance!
Rhys Williams somehow heads wide from Kenny Dougall's corner. Big, big opportunity to equalise.
81 - Save
Jerry Yates' snapshot is claimed by Thomas Kaminski.
Finally a chance for the Seasiders. Can they turn the screw in the final stages?
80 - Debut
Ian Poveda makes his debut off the bench against his former loan club.
Jerry Yates looked to be the man heading off, but Gary Madine comes off instead.
73 - Penalty appeal
Jack Vale goes down in the Blackpool box and the visiting fans are screaming for a penalty.
Referee books him and awards Blackpool a free-kick instead.
68 - What a save
Wow, that's another magnificent save from Dan Grimshaw, tipping Jack Vale's shot around the post.
It all came after Josh Bowler was dispossessed on the edge of the Blackburn box.