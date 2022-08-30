News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton discusses Blackpool's transfer deadline day after Blackburn Rovers defeat

Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days as they host Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:20 pm

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to build on their recent good form which has seen them go three games unbeaten in the Championship.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Can the Seasiders claim their third victory of the season?

Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Live updates

Last updated: Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 23:17

Key Events

  • FT: Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
  • Game kicks off in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 8pm
  • Ian Poveda available to play, Josh Bowler expected to start
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 23:17

Michael Appleton on potential deadline day signings

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 23:17

Michael Appleton on Josh Bowler’s future

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:53

FULL TIME

Seasiders can have few complaints. Margin of defeat would have been a lot heavier if it wasn’t for Dan Grimshaw.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:53

90+6 - Chance!

Kenny Dougall heads wide from Ian Poveda’s cross. That was the chance.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:47

90 - Stoppage time

FIVE minutes added on.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:47

89 - Chance!

Rhys Williams somehow heads wide from Kenny Dougall's corner. Big, big opportunity to equalise.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:38

81 - Save

Jerry Yates' snapshot is claimed by Thomas Kaminski.

Finally a chance for the Seasiders. Can they turn the screw in the final stages?

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:37

80 - Debut

Ian Poveda makes his debut off the bench against his former loan club.

Jerry Yates looked to be the man heading off, but Gary Madine comes off instead.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:30

73 - Penalty appeal

Jack Vale goes down in the Blackpool box and the visiting fans are screaming for a penalty.

Referee books him and awards Blackpool a free-kick instead.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:26

68 - What a save

Wow, that's another magnificent save from Dan Grimshaw, tipping Jack Vale's shot around the post.

It all came after Josh Bowler was dispossessed on the edge of the Blackburn box.

