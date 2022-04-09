Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Blackpool: Seasiders unlucky not to win in much improved display

Neil Critchley’s side came into today’s game at Ewood Park off the back of consecutive defeats, the second coming in the derby to Preston in midweek.

The Seasiders needed to show a response to what was an underwhelming display at Deepdale and they certainly got it.

Pool were the better side and had the more presentable chances against a Blackburn team who are in contention for the play-offs.

Eventually they had to settle for a point thanks to Marvin Ekpiteta’s equaliser, which came after Sam Gallagher had given Rovers a first-half lead.

Nevertheless, Pool - who only have six games remaining this season - were much improved, showing far more intent and purpose and causing Tony Mowbray’s side plenty of problems throughout.

After the dire midweek derby defeat to Preston, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Neil Critchley switch things up and make five changes.

Marvin Ekpiteta netted for the fourth time this season

The obvious one was Chris Maxwell for Dan Grimshaw, who continues to rest at home after suffering concussion at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley replaced Richard Keogh, while Jordan Gabriel returned from a six-week lay-off to take the right-back spot.

That freed Callum Connolly to move higher up the field into central midfield, resulting in Ethan Robson dropping back down to the bench.

Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson, meanwhile, were surprisingly dropped to the bench in favour of Charlie Kirk and Shayne Lavery, the latter joining Gary Madine in attack as the Seasiders reverted to 4-4-2.

Matty Virtue, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley weren’t named in the squad whatsoever, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all sidelined.

After a cagey opening, the Seasiders ought to have taken the lead as early as the sixth minute when CJ Hamilton went through on goal.

The winger, featuring on the right, rather than on the left, initially did well to close down a Blackburn defender and win the ball high up the pitch to go one-on-one with the keeper, only to be denied by the legs of Thomas Kaminski.

Pool threatened again from the resulting corner, as the ball fell nicely for Jordan Thorniley who manoeuvred the ball onto his stronger left foot before firing just wide.

Pool and Thorniley in particular would be made to pay for those two costly misses when, in the 10th minute, the defender lost flight of the ball to allow Sam Gallagher to go through on goal.

Despite a heavy touch, the forward still managed to beat Chris Maxwell to the ball before lofting it over the returning goalkeeper to give the home side an early lead.

Both sides had penalty appeals waved away or, in the case of Blackpool, completely ignored by referee Matthew Donohue.

The first fell to Blackburn as Brereton Diaz threw himself to the ground after surging into the Blackpool box.

Barely 60 seconds later, Shayne Lavery appeared to be scythed down by Scott Wharton but the official barely even acknowledged the appeals, leaving Critchley incredulous on the touchline.

Blackpool were showing a lot more purpose than they displayed on Tuesday night, but still things weren’t going their way.

There was a horrible feeling of deja vu midway through the half when Maxwell, the replacement for Dan Grimshaw, went down complaining of a knock to the head. Thankfully he was okay to continue though and medical assistance wasn’t required.

Sam Rothwell’s corners were causing Maxwell all sorts of problems, one in particular racing Brereton Diaz at the back post but he could only head wide.

The half seemed to fizzle out a little at this point, with both sides dispossessing one another without causing any clear-cut openings.

Blackpool showed their intent at the start of the second-half, creating an opening inside the first 25 seconds as Hamilton volleyed just over after Jordan Gabriel’s cross was partially cleared.

The visitors, now attacking the away end, remained on the front foot early into the second-half, causing all sorts of problems in the Blackburn box when Lavery saw a shot deflect agonisingly wide.

Blackburn again failed to deal with the resulting corner, resulting in a frankly horrid goalmouth scramble that ended with Marvin Ekpiteta forcing the ball over the line - sending the Pool fans delirious behind the goal.

Critchley’s men had another penalty appeal waved away just before the hour-mark when a Callum Connolly shot hit the midriff of a Blackburn defender, but this one was a little bit more hopeful than the Lavery incident - which was blatant.

Critchley had the luxury of being able to bring on Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler with 20 minutes remaining, Kirk and Hamilton the two men to make way.

Having been second best for the entirety of the second-half, Blackburn began to come alive with 20 or so minutes remaining.

Substitute John Buckley tested Maxwell with a low drive from the edge of the box before fellow sub Bradley Dack had a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside.

Blackpool changed their shape for the final eight minutes plus stoppage-time, replacing the tireless Lavery with centre-back Richard Keogh - moving to five at the back.

Having made an impact at one end, Ekpiteta continued to prove invaluable at the other as he made a vital clearance after Maxwell had only managed to get a fingertip on a weak cross, which was headed back into the six-yard box.

Pool could have snatched the three points in the first minute of five added on when Anderson set up Bowler, whose effort on his weak foot deflected onto the outside of the post.

In the 93rd minute, meanwhile, Callum Connolly tried his luck with a swerving long range effort which Kaminski beat away.

Try as they might, unfortunately Blackpool weren’t able to find the winning goal their much improved display deserved.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Connolly, Dougall, Hamilton (Bowler), Kirk (Anderson), Lavery (Keogh), Madine

Subs not used: Moore, James, Robson, Yates

Blackburn: Kaminski, Nyambe (Buckley), Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton (Giles), Pickering, Travis, Rothwell, Dolan (Dack), Gallagher (Hedges), Brereton Diaz

Subs not used: Pears, Edun, Johnson

Referee: Matthew Donohue