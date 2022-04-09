Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool: Live updates from Ewood Park

Tony Mowbray's side are eighth, two points adrift of the play-off spots

“Blackpool are a competitive team who have made life very difficult for a lot of Championship clubs this season," Tony Mowbray said.

“They’ve been a credit to themselves to come up and do so well. Neil’s a very talented coach and it will be a tough game for us.

“They generally play 4-4-2, they leave no spaces between the lines. We have to go and bring our personality to the game and give everything we’ve got.

“They have experience in their squad with Richard Keogh at the back and [Gary] Madine up front. They’ll fight for every ball.

“They make life really difficult for you and we need to go and bring our personality to the game. There are three points at stake and it’s just as important as all the rest.