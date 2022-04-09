Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool: Live updates from Ewood Park
The Seasiders make the short trip to Ewood Park looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction.
- Jordan Gabriel could feature, but Dan Grimshaw, Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart all out
6 - Corner
James Husband makes an important block to stop Ryan Nyambe’s cross, giving Blackburn the game’s first corner.
2 - Promising
A decent start to the game in general, with both sides looking to get on the ball and make hay. Still early days but hopefully there’s a bit more freedom than there was on Tuesday night.
KICK OFF
The home side get the game underway.
Chris Maxwell back with the captain’s armband now he’s back in the side.
Up the mighty Pool!
The teams are out
Tony Parkes day
Tony Parkes is being introduced onto the pitch to be presented with a cheque for his care costs.
Both sets of players will form a guard of honour for him as they make their way out.
Analysis
Josh Bowler has been dropped to the bench for today’s game against Blackburn Rovers.
After the dire midweek derby defeat to Preston, it’s not a huge surprise to see Neil Critchley switch things up and make five changes.
The obvious one is Chris Maxwell for Dan Grimshaw, who continues to rest at home after suffering concussion at Deepdale on Tuesday night.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley replaces Richard Keogh, while Jordan Gabriel returns from a six-week lay-off to take the right-back spot.
That frees Callum Connolly to move higher up the field into central midfield, resulting in Ethan Robson dropping back down to the bench.
Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson, meanwhile, are surprisingly dropped to the bench in favour of Charlie Kirk and Shayne Lavery, the latter joining Gary Madine in attack as the Seasiders revert to 4-4-2.
Matty Virtue, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley aren’t named in the squad whatsoever, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all sidelined.
Blackburn make three changes and hand a first start to top goalscorer Ben Breteron Diaz since February.
Here’s how Rovers line up
The teams are in
How will the Seasiders line up?
This is an incredibly hard line-up to predict, more so than normal. Changes are to be expected though.
Chris Maxwell will take the place of Dan Grimshaw in goal, while Jordan Gabriel could well return at right-back.
If that proves to be the case, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Callum Connolly push further forward to add some bite into Blackpool’s midfield - which is badly needed in the absence of Kevin Stewart.
Owen Dale, CJ Hamilton and Charlie Kirk will all be in contention to start, but - if Pool revert to 4-4-2 - I’d expect Keshi Anderson to play on the left wing as he brings a much-needed creative spark.
Up front, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Critchley mix things up and perhaps even hand a first start to Jake Beesley, but Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates will all be hoping to start.
Opposition view
“Blackpool are a competitive team who have made life very difficult for a lot of Championship clubs this season," Tony Mowbray said.
“They’ve been a credit to themselves to come up and do so well. Neil’s a very talented coach and it will be a tough game for us.
“They generally play 4-4-2, they leave no spaces between the lines. We have to go and bring our personality to the game and give everything we’ve got.
“They have experience in their squad with Richard Keogh at the back and [Gary] Madine up front. They’ll fight for every ball.
“They make life really difficult for you and we need to go and bring our personality to the game. There are three points at stake and it’s just as important as all the rest.
“The points this weekend are pretty critical for us. It’s at home and we’re looking forward to this weekend.”