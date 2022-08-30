Josh Bowler: Why Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is ‘relaxed’ about the future of Nottingham Forest target

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it currently stands, the winger is due to start for Blackpool against Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Bloomfield Road tomorrow night (8pm kick-off).

But with continued speculation surrounding Bowler’s future ahead of Thursday night’s 11pm deadline, there’s every chance it could be the 23-year-old’s last outing in tangerine.

Despite the uncertainty, Appleton is not getting too caught up in the transfer saga that has dominated Blackpool’s business for the second window running.

“I’m quite relaxed about it to be honest,” he told The Gazette.

“The only thing I can affect is his state of mind. If I can affect that in a good way and keep him positive, that allows him to go into the game and continue to play with the freedom he’s shown recently. If that happens then I’m doing my bit and playing my role.

“Hopefully it will help towards another three points or one point, whatever it may be, and we continue to rack up the points in this early part of the season.”

Josh Bowler continues to be heavily linked with a move elsewhere

Speaking on Tuesday morning ahead of the game against Blackburn, Appleton revealed there was nothing currently ongoing involving a potential departure.

However, Appleton is well aware things can soon change in the transfer window, especially with the deadline rapidly approaching.

According to recent reports, Nottingham Forest had a £2.5m bid rejected for the winger before upping their offer to £3m, but Blackpool are reportedly holding out for £4m plus extras.

Tomorrow night’s opponents Blackburn, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford have also been credited with interest.

Despite the heavy speculation, Bowler has continued to perform superbly for the Seasiders, scoring twice in his opening six games.

“There’s nothing live,” Appleton said.

“There’s a lot of suggestions and I’m hearing the same rumours as you guys and the speculation.

“If that was the case, then I think you’d see a slight change in his appearance and the way he’s playing but what he’s doing suggests if there are things going on and conversations are being had, they’re certainly not bothering Josh and they’re certainly not bothering me.

“I’d like to think we’ve got him in a really good head space. He’s enjoying his football and his performances say that.”

Despite the potential to lose Bowler for nothing at the end of the season, Appleton remains desperate to keep hold of Blackpool’s star man.

The focus has understandably been on Bowler over the last couple of weeks as we edge ever closer to the window closing. But the Seasiders possess a host of other players who will have caught the eye of clubs higher up the food chain.

When asked if there’s been any interest in any of his other standout performers, Appleton said: “Not that I’m aware of.