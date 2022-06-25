Michael Appleton assesses the first week of Blackpool's pre-season

The Seasiders have now completed their first week of pre-season training as they begin their preparations for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Pool will begin the season with a new boss at the helm, as Appleton returns for a second stint following Neil Critchley’s surprise departure at the start of June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Appleton’s squad have mainly been focusing on fitness work and testing in the first few days of pre-season, they’ve also had the chance to work with their new head coach on the Squires Gate training pitches.

“Week one out of the way,” Appleton told Tangerine TV.

“It’s been a really good week for the lads. I don’t think we’ve picked up too many knocks or injuries or blisters etc, which is pleasing.

“It’s really important to have as many players here and available as possible and I suppose the biggest thing for me is that they’re picking up the ideas and the principles we want to bring in for the rest of the season.”

Michael Appleton has completed his first week of pre-season as Blackpool's new head coach

The Seasiders will ramp up their preparations next week before travelling to Southport on Saturday, July 2 for their first pre-season friendly.

Games against Rangers and Salford City will follow, while there’s at least one further game still to be announced.

Appleton’s men are also due to travel away from the Fylde coast for a training camp during the middle part of July.