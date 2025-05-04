Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will have a trip to Luton to look forward to next season following the Hatters’ relegation from the Championship.

The fate of Matt Bloomfield’s side was decided on the final day, as they suffered a 5-3 defeat away to West Brom, while the teams around them all did their jobs.

Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle’s return to League One was confirmed following two seasons in the Championship.

Prior to their meeting with Leeds United on Saturday, the Devon outfit were already all but down due their goal difference.

Luton and the Pilgrims join Cardiff City in the third tier next after, after the Blue Birds had their relegation confirmed last week, as they finished bottom.

Birmingham City and Wrexham will be two of the teams replacing the trio in the Championship next year, after already claiming automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient will battle it out with Stockport, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers for the other spot after confirming their place in the top six.

At the other end of the League One table, relegation for Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers had already been confirmed before the final round of fixtures.

Taking three of their spots next season will be Doncaster, Port Vale and Bradford City - with the latter claiming their automatic promotion on Saturday afternoon with a late winner against Fleetwood Town.

Walsall, Wimbledon, Notts County and Chesterfield will now all battle it out in the play-offs for the final place in the third tier for the 2025/26 campaign.

